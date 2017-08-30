You can help reforest BC by buying local beer in September

Through the “Cariboo Cares” campaign, Pacific Western Brewing will donate $0.25 from each 6-pack sold to Summit Reforestation

PWB hopes to raise enough money to plant thousands of trees in the interior next spring

“Everybody’s been touched in some way by the wildfires throughout this summer and they’re still happening in our province. This is a big part of giving back” – PWB Sales and Marketing Leader Kyle Sampson