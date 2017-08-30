Prince George is invited to a Labour Day celebration and March at City Hall.

The festivities begin at 11 am on Monday followed by an abundance of food, speakers and entertainment.

The event is being hosted by the North Central Labour Council and the Labour Day Organizing Committee (LDOC).

Last year’s event saw over 2,000 people attend and LDOC member Natalie Fletcher is expecting a similar result.

“Those numbers were astronomical and I’ve spoken to several Labour Day celebrations around the province and Prince George definitely had a good turnout.”

The kids should have lots of fun too Fletcher says. “We have bouncy castles, a petting zoo, hot dogs and treats for the kids – it’s all free and just come down and help us celebrate.”

The theme for this year’s festivities is Labour movement – the past, present, future – fighting for the rights of all.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the role labour plays in our city and how its contributions have made our society better.

Local bands Cottonwood and Far From Linear will also perform.

The Keynote speaker will be Aaron Ekman who is the Secretary-Treasurer of the BC Federation of labour.