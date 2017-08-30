The elected Chief of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation has been charged with sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

51-year-old Roger William appeared in Provincial court today and is due back in court on September 20th.

The alleged incident took place in May of this year.

Brock Martland, a Vancouver lawyer, has been appointed Special Prosecutor in the case.

The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

William was first elected chief in 1992, a position he has held ever since with the exception of a stint between 2008 and 2013 when Marilyn Baptiste held that position.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now