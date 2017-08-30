Local Mounties are asking for help in finding two suspects in the robbery of a bicycle Tuesday night.

Around 8:30PM, Prince George RCMP responded to a bike theft near Heritage Elementary School when a young man and his friends were approached by another man and woman, allegedly showing them a handgun.

The man took the bike and the woman fled the scene; police arrived two hours later as that’s when they were notified of the robbery.

The bike in question is a lime-green GT Avalanche mountain bike:

Front shocks

Hydraulic disk brakes

Ruckus sticker

Serial number: CM15M534264

Estimated value at $600

The male suspect is being described as:

First Nations

6’0”

Thin build

Short brown hair

Short beard

Black hoodie with red dragon logo

Blue jeans

Carrying camouflage backpack

The female suspects is described as:

White

5’6”

Thin build

Tattoo of sunflower on upper right arm

Braided blonde wig with black flower

Short black shorts

Carrying large brown purse

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Since mid-June of this year, ten bikes have been stolen in the West Prince George area, which includes Foothills Boulevard, Ospika Boulevard, and 5th Avenue.