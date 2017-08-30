Local Mounties are asking for help in finding two suspects in the robbery of a bicycle Tuesday night.
Around 8:30PM, Prince George RCMP responded to a bike theft near Heritage Elementary School when a young man and his friends were approached by another man and woman, allegedly showing them a handgun.
The man took the bike and the woman fled the scene; police arrived two hours later as that’s when they were notified of the robbery.
The bike in question is a lime-green GT Avalanche mountain bike:
- Front shocks
- Hydraulic disk brakes
- Ruckus sticker
- Serial number: CM15M534264
- Estimated value at $600
The male suspect is being described as:
- First Nations
- 6’0”
- Thin build
- Short brown hair
- Short beard
- Black hoodie with red dragon logo
- Blue jeans
- Carrying camouflage backpack
The female suspects is described as:
- White
- 5’6”
- Thin build
- Tattoo of sunflower on upper right arm
- Braided blonde wig with black flower
- Short black shorts
- Carrying large brown purse
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Since mid-June of this year, ten bikes have been stolen in the West Prince George area, which includes Foothills Boulevard, Ospika Boulevard, and 5th Avenue.