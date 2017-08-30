Local Mounties are asking for help in finding two suspects in the robbery of a bicycle Tuesday night.

Around 8:30PM, Prince George RCMP responded to a bike theft near Heritage Elementary School when a young man and his friends were approached by another man and woman, allegedly showing them a handgun.

The man took the bike and the woman fled the scene; police arrived two hours later as that’s when they were notified of the robbery.

The bike in question is a lime-green GT Avalanche mountain bike:

Photo Courtesy of the PG RCMP

  • Front shocks
  • Hydraulic disk brakes
  • Ruckus sticker
  • Serial number: CM15M534264
  • Estimated value at $600

The male suspect is being described as:

  • First Nations
  • 6’0”
  • Thin build
  • Short brown hair
  • Short beard
  • Black hoodie with red dragon logo
  • Blue jeans
  • Carrying camouflage backpack

The female suspects is described as:

  • White
  • 5’6”
  • Thin build
  • Tattoo of sunflower on upper right arm
  • Braided blonde wig with black flower
  • Short black shorts
  • Carrying large brown purse

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Since mid-June of this year, ten bikes have been stolen in the West Prince George area, which includes Foothills Boulevard, Ospika Boulevard, and 5th Avenue.