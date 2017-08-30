Reports have been received of a local athletic park being closed this evening.
According to the North Cariboo Senior Soccer League, the fields near the CN Centre are closed tonight due to smoky and foggy skies in the area.
Administrator Heather Carter says the NCSSL President made the decision this afternoon after noting an air quality index of 10.
The public is being asked to stay off the fields as conditions are being deemed as unsafe.
