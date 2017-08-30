Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond says it’s not surprising the BC government had applied for a federal appeal on the Kinder Morgan TransMountain Pipeline Expansion project.

The finance critic with the BC Liberals believes residents are becoming more and more concerned over the recent abrupt decision-making.

“It matters to those of us who live in Northern British Columbia and this pipeline goes through my riding of Prince George-Valemount. There are very strong views on both sides of this argument, and I’m very concerned about the continual ‘No’ to responsible development.”

Interesting no comment included about the comments of Justice David Stratas “a number of British Columbia’s motions are unsatisfactory.” https://t.co/tooKnoePUc — Shirley Bond (@shirleybond) August 30, 2017

Earlier this week, the province was granted intervener status by a filed petition sent shortly after the NDP took over the legislature.

She claims not everyone who was involved in the process was happy.

“There was a very strong reaction from the Justice; he was very critical of the way the filing was done, and the way the work was done. So, you know, I think it was a ‘hurry up let’s get this done’ situation, and the judge was very critical of the way that this information was brought forward.”

Bond is hoping a backup plan is being implemented in case the project is eventually scrapped.

She adds Northern BC’s main concern is the potential job losses.