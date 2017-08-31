Greyhound is looking to shut down its services in northern BC.

One reason it sited to the BC Passenger Transportation Board was difficulty competing with subsidized services, like Northern Health’s Connections buses.

Spokesperson Eryn Collins says their service is “exclusively for people travelling for health reasons.”

“If clients indicate that their transportation needs are for any other reason, they are advised to use commercial transportation services. We have policies and processes in place to ensure that patients are using the services appropriately,” she says, “99% of the riders on NH Connections are traveling for verified medical service reasons.”

Since 2010, Greyhound reports ridership on these routes has dropped 50% and 46% province-wide.

We’ve reached out to Greyhound for a statement but have yet to hear back.