According to Prince George Mounties, alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early morning crash at a local hockey rink.

Around 1AM on Thursday, a 22-year-old man reportedly drove his pick-up truck into the side of the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA) along Patricia Boulevard.

The driver fled the scene, but was eventually tracked down by police moments later and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

When released, he was then transferred to the RCMP detachment, where he gave two breath samples that were over twice the legal limit.

The Kamloops resident is scheduled to appear in court in the fall.