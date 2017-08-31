The summer weather in Prince George during August continued to be dry and mild according to Environment Canada.

“The average temperature for August was 15.8 degrees and the normal is around 15 and for the month we’ve received 23.8 millimetres of precipitation and the normal should be around 51.5,” says Cindy Yu, meteorologist.

The lack of wet weather has been a theme all summer long in the northern capital Yu says. “For the months of June, July and August Prince George received 91.2 millimetres of precipitation and that average is around 176.7 so we’ve only received 50% of the normal and that puts us in second place for the driest summer.”

The most talked about story of the summer continues to be the volume of wildfires that have wreaked havoc in various parts of the province including the Cariboo region with communities like Williams Lake and 100 Mile House forced to evacuate in early July.

Since April 1, there have been 1,154 fires burning over one million hectares.

The odd part of this whole thing is that the province has seen less lighting strikes than in years past.

“The lighting activity for the summer of 2017 has been actually been below normal and when we look at Western Canada we’ve only received about half of the average number of lightning strikes this month. BC has seen the lowest number of strokes but the forest fire conditions continue to be one of the top concerns over the province right now,” says Yu. “I think the bigger story is that it has been so dry that any sort of sparks can ignite things and that’s the situation that everybody has been dealing with the past two months.”

Heading into the Labour Day long weekend, a ridge of high pressure is expected to build again across the province bring warm temperatures into the high 20s and low 30s between Monday and Wednesday.