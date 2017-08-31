Badminton’s best in Canada will be heading North soon for a chance at a National title.

Prince George has successfully won its bid to host the 2020 Canadian Masters National Badminton Championships at UNBC’s Northern Sport Centre.

Tourism Prince George CEO Erica Hummel says local players and enthusiasts are excited for the tournament.

“The badminton community did a great job at the 2015 Canada Winter Games and we know this will be a very memorable event for visitors to Prince George. We’re looking forward to sharing our northern hospitality with badminton players from across the country.”

There will be more than 200 out-of-town participants in 13 different age classes, ranging from age 30 to 75, as well as categories of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Mayor Lyn Hall adds this already adds to a long list of up-and-coming sports events for the city to host.

“Just in the past year, we have seen announcements including the return to Prince George of the BC Summer Games, and the coming of the World Para-Nordic Championships, and now, this fantastic news. Council wants to extend our thanks to North Central Badminton Academy and Tourism PG for their work in bringing this great event to Prince George.”

The event is expected to generate $500,000 in economic impact for the City.

The Nationals are scheduled to take place from April 26th to May 2nd, 2020.