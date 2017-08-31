City working to neutralize unstable ground on south end of Willow Cale Road Bridge | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Willow Cale Road Bridge over Haggith Creek is closing its service indefinitely on Friday night at 5PM.

During construction of the structure, which began last fall, workers have noticed unstable ground, causing cracking in the new asphalt on the south side.

City of Prince George Engineer Adam Homes says the sliding was first noticeable back on August 14th.

“We’ve already started implementing some those recommendations, and to stop the slide, what we need to do, is put a load on the South toward the slopes. So the easiest and quickest way to do that is to install a culvert and approximately about five-metres of fill.”

A slope indicator is being implemented to determine how much the ground is sliding underneath the $3 million bridge.

Homes adds this kind of activity around construction isn’t normal.

“Immediately we started an investigation; we brought in third-party consultants to help us figure out what was happening, and the important thing for us to do right now is to work together with the design team and contractor. Everybody’s working together to mitigate this.”

In the meantime, local businesses and residents will be detoured around the area.