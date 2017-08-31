For the third year in a row, Northern Lights Estate Winery is collecting apples

For every pound of apples donated, the winery will give 50 cents to the Northern Bear Awareness Society

The society plans to donate 50% of those proceeds to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers

The idea is to keep bears in the woods and out of local orchards

“Because we’re so close to nature, bears are going to come into the city. If we can help reduce the number of bear-human interactions – which ultimately result in the bear’s death – we will” – Doug Bell, Northern Lights Winery Operating Partner and Developer

Bell hopes to collect 20,000 pounds worth of apples this fall

You can drop off your apples or have them picked up until mid-September