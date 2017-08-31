Silo smoke at a local pulp mill over the last week has been resolved as of Thursday.

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation’s plant in South Prince George had been smouldering due to overburning of wood pellets, and crews were able to inject water and inert gas to mitigate the situation.

Spokesperson Kevin Brown is thanking the City for its patience, as well as efforts by Prince George Fire and Rescue.

“They were on the scene 24/7, around the clock, providing expert advice and helping whenever required. This incident wouldn’t have gone as safely and effectively as it did without them.”

Moving forward, Brown says the next step is for workers to empty and clean the silos, and begin an initial investigation.

“They will go over every bit of evidence; what happened before, what happened during, what happened after the incident, and take all the time they need to really be able to pinpoint what the cause was that started all this.”

He says those plans will take place as early as next week.

Pacific BioEnergy says the smoke showed no cause for concern in terms of health risks.