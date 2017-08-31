The Vernon Vipers handed the Prince George Spruce Kings their first loss of the pre-season skating away with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.
The Spruce Kings carried a 1-0 lead after the first period courtesy of Nolan Welsh despite being badly outshot 15-5 in the opening 20 minutes.
END 1️⃣: @VernonVipers had 4 PP chances, but it’s @WelshNolan27 who puts Kings up 1-0 after 20!
SOG = 17-5 VER
|| #CityOfPG #BCHL #PGvsVER pic.twitter.com/HPqo8WkvIW
— Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) September 1, 2017
Ryan Brushett evened the score at 1 for the Vipers on the power-play just before the halfway point of the hockey game.
Brushett scored again for Vernon snaking it past the goaltender for a 2-1 lead after two periods.
END 2️⃣: @VernonVipers bite back with 2️⃣ goals in middle frame; lead 2-1 on Kings after 40! 😕
SOG = 30-20 VER
|| #CityOfPG #BCHL #PGvsVER pic.twitter.com/AUpUEQ1AQd
— Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) September 1, 2017
Prince George tied things up early in the third courtesy of Kyle Johnson.
GOAL 🚨: @19kylejohnson TIES IT UP 😱😱😱! It’s 2-2 🆚 @VernonVipers 5min into the 3rd period!
|| #CityOfPG #BCHL #PGvsVER pic.twitter.com/DpLi5aFpLI
— Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) September 1, 2017
That would be short lived as the Vipers struck again a minute later retaking the lead at 3-2.
Adam Panacci salted away the victory for the home side after potting the insurance marker.
FINAL 🚨: Kings couldn’t catch @VernonVipers, losing 4-2 in #Okanagan; pre-season now at 1-1!
SOG = 41-27 VER
|| #CityOfPG #BCHL #PGvsVER pic.twitter.com/OVg3jNV14W
— Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) September 1, 2017
Prince George was outshot 41-27.
The Spruce Kings host the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm Saturday at 7pm from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.