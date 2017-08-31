The Vernon Vipers handed the Prince George Spruce Kings their first loss of the pre-season skating away with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.

The Spruce Kings carried a 1-0 lead after the first period courtesy of Nolan Welsh despite being badly outshot 15-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ryan Brushett evened the score at 1 for the Vipers on the power-play just before the halfway point of the hockey game.

Brushett scored again for Vernon snaking it past the goaltender for a 2-1 lead after two periods.

Prince George tied things up early in the third courtesy of Kyle Johnson.

That would be short lived as the Vipers struck again a minute later retaking the lead at 3-2.

Adam Panacci salted away the victory for the home side after potting the insurance marker.

Prince George was outshot 41-27.

The Spruce Kings host the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm Saturday at 7pm from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.