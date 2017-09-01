94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
BC Utilities Commission to hold Site C session in PG
Brendan Pawliw
,
Friday, Sep. 1st, 2017
HARTLEY MILLER’S HART ATTACK – (Is there value to an exhibition result?) September 1st, 2017 EDITION 643
Hartley Miller
,
Friday, Sep. 1st, 2017
For the third year in a row, Northern Lights Estate Winery is collecting apples
Wayne Carrasco
,
Thursday, Aug. 31st, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Lew
Country 97 FM
Kurt Flesher
Working on those Grammar Skills
Kurt Flesher
,
Friday, Sep. 1st, 2017
Sept 1 – Final long weekend of the summer
Kev Cotter
,
Friday, Sep. 1st, 2017
For the third year in a row, Northern Lights Estate Winery is collecting apples
Wayne Carrasco
,
Thursday, Aug. 31st, 2017
Win
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
CRASH YOUR WAY INTO MEXICO
Kurt Flesher
,
Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2017
DALLAS DOES PRINCE GEORGE
Bryce Duffield
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
THE OFFSPRING
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
Wildfires Info
Mornings With Kurt Flesher
Working on those Grammar Skills
SHARE ON:
Kurt Flesher
,
staff
Friday, Sep. 1st, 2017
Friday before a long weekend is as good as ____
Related Posts
Back to School is around the corner!
Kurt Flesher
,
Thursday, Aug. 31st, 2017
Is that really dinner?
Kurt Flesher
,
Wednesday, Aug. 30th, 2017
Who’s on your Crew?
Kurt Flesher
,
Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2017