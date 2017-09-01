Prince George residents can have their say on the Site C Dam project later this month.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) is hosting an input session slated for September 29 from 6 to 10 pm at the Ramada Hotel.

The session is open to the public, including members of stakeholder groups.

Additional sessions across the north will be held in Hudson’s Hope followed by two more meetings in Fort St. John.

The first phase of data and analysis collection closed on Wednesday and now the review panel will begin deliberations and will issue a preliminary report on September 20.

Registration opens on September 6 by going online at www.sitecinquiry.com or by phone at 1-844-815-6190.

Following the northern BC leg of the tour, the BCUC will hold two sessions in Vancouver followed by stops in Victoria, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna, and Nelson.