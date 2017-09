The BC government, in conjunction with the BC Wildfire Service, has extended the provincial state of emergency.

This is the fourth extension since the wildfire crisis began on July 7th.

It will prolong the state of emergency until September 15th.

There are currently 160 blazes in BC and 16 evacuation orders in place.

The $600-per-household grant for affected families will continue and will be renewed every 14 days until the situation improves.