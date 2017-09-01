The Prince George RCMP continue to investigate following a search warrant that led police to some stolen items.

At about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, local police attended a home on the 2200 block of Oak Street responding to a reported overdose.

When paramedics arrived they were able to revive a woman and take her to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at the same home.

Even though drug trafficking evidence was located, police did not find a significant amount of drugs.

While searching the residence, police found several bikes including a lime green GT Avalanche mountain bike that was taken from a teenager on Tuesday night.

Six people were found and taken into custody by the RCMP. All were released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and the bike has been returned to its owner.