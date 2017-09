The Prince George Women’s Soccer Association (PGWSA) concluded its Recreation Division playoffs on Thursday.

Forest Power Sports (FPS) prevailed in the final match, winning 3-1 over regular season-champion Westcana Electric.

FPS didn’t allow a single goal in the tournament hosted at the North Cariboo Senior Soccer League fields.

They also finished third in league play with a record of 13-7-1, scoring 45 goals in the process.