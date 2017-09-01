The UNBC Timberwolves men’s soccer team earned a point on the road Friday night battling to a 0-0 draw against the Trinity Western Spartans in Langley.

The Spartans outshot the T-Wolves 17-6 in the game but only 3 of those found their way to UNBC goalkeeper Ty Venhola.

Sebastian Colyn made 2 saves in net for TWU.

Timberwolves defensive back Conrad Rowlands received a yellow card in the 82nd minute of the contest.

UNBC improves to 1-0-2 on the season and will play the Spartans again on Saturday at 7:15 pm from Chase Office Field.