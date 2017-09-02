The UNBC Timberwolves men’s soccer team earned a point on the road Friday night, battling to a 0-0 draw against the Trinity Western Spartans (TWU) in Langley.

TWU outshot the T-Wolves 17-6 in the game, but only three of those found their way to UNBC goalkeeper Ty Venhola.

Sebastian Colyn made two saves in net for the home side.

Timberwolves defensive back Conrad Rowlands received a yellow card in the 82nd-minute of the contest.

UNBC improves to 1-0-2 on the season and will play the Spartans again on Saturday at 7:15PM from Chase Office Field.