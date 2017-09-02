ICBC believes a lot of people will be taking advantage of the final leg of summer, which could mean more potential crashes on the road.

According to the agency, an average of six people are killed in 520 collisions every year over Labour Day weekend.

Spokesperson Joanna Linsangan warns drivers to get a good night sleep before getting behind the wheel.

“Drowsy driving can be very dangerous, and it’s very similar to being impaired. It’ll slow down your reaction time, and that’s problematic when you’re traveling at a high speed on the highway. You’re not is aware of potential hazards and it can also cloud your judgement.”

In a recent survey, 55% of BC drivers admit to getting sleepy or fatigued when traveling long distances, leading to nearly 1,000 crashes each year.

Warning signs include:

Drifting out of lane

Inconsistent speed

Erratic braking

Missing an exit or turn

Frequent yawning

Frequent blinking

Loss of concentration

Linsangan says it’s best to plan ahead and get others involved on the trip as well.

“Making sure your kids are comfortable in the backseat, giving them snacks and entertainment, and also the person in shotgun could be someone who helps navigate, make or receive calls and texts for you, and then make sure to alter program your GPS device before you head out.”

In the North, an average of 16 people are injured in 120 crashes during Labour Day weekend on an annual basis.