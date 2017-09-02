The Prince George Cougars’ pre-season is off to a good start after defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Red Deer Friday afternoon.

Forward Kody McDonald snapped a 2-2 tie in the final frame to lift Prince George to victory, nearly 10 minutes after Edmonton potted two goals in under two minutes, both on the man-advantage, to even the score.

Belarus-import Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored the first two goals for the Cats, while Jared Bethune recorded two assists in the contest.

Goaltenders Tavin Grant and Brock Hamm split duties at the Enmax Centrium, combining for 22 saves on 24 shots.

Prince George went one-for-four on the power-play, while Edmonton finished 50% at two-and-four.

The Cougars continue the mini-showcase in Alberta this afternoon, 2PM Pacific against the Calgary Hitmen.