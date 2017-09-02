The Prince George Cougars’ pre-season is off to a good start after defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Red Deer Friday afternoon.

Forward Kody McDonald snapped a 2-2 tie in the final frame to lift Prince George to victory, nearly 10 minutes after Edmonton potted two goals in under two minutes, both on the man-advantage, to even the score.

Belarus-import Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored the first two goals for the Cats, while Jared Bethune recorded two assists in the contest.

🚨 GOAL!! 🚨 Vlad Mikhalchuk goes up under the bar for his 2️⃣nd of the game! 🍎: @bethune_21 + @Jackmichell2 at 16:46 #United #WHLPreSeason — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) September 1, 2017

Goaltenders Tavin Grant and Brock Hamm split duties at the Enmax Centrium, combining for 22 saves on 24 shots.

Prince George went one-for-four on the power-play, while Edmonton finished 50% at two-and-four.

The Cougars continue the mini-showcase in Alberta this afternoon, 2PM Pacific against the Calgary Hitmen.