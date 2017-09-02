It may be too early to think about snow, but the Canadian Ski Patrol is hoping slope enthusiasts in Prince George can help spread the word.

The local branch is hosting an open house for those interested in volunteering and/or helping kids learn how to ski at local mountains like Powder King, Hart Highlands Ski Hill, and the Otway Nordic Club.

President Sonja Schutz says first aid training will be offered.

“It’s just a great group of people, great first aid knowledge, and it’s great to be able to support your community and get the appreciation of the patients that you actually treat because that can be quite humbling.”

She adds kids are most vulnerable to injuries in outdoor activities.

“It’s mostly the kids that we deal with, and the Hart Ski Hill has the most need as they’re open seven days a week when we actually have snow. So if you skied as a kid and you lost your desire to get out there, then it’s time to jump back in because it makes winter much more fun.”

The information session takes place this Wednesday, 7PM at the Hart Ski Hill.

Courses are scheduled to begin on September 19th.