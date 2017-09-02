Photo Courtesy of the BC Centre for Disease Control

Consumers of Western Family’s fresh pineapple chunks in ready-to-go cups are being warned.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, Hepatitis A has been detected in the snack, and any purchased after August 11th may contain the virus.

The product was sold at 38 Overwaitea Food Group locations, including all four Save-On-Foods stores in Prince George.

100-1600 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza)

555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall)

5232 Domano Boulevard

3885 West Austin Road

The BC CDC believes other products may be affected as well, but the investigation is still on-going.

They advise anyone who may be affected to contact your family doctor immediately so you can try to get a Hepatitis A vaccine.