Consumers of Western Family’s fresh pineapple chunks in ready-to-go cups are being warned.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, Hepatitis A has been detected in the snack, and any purchased after August 11th may contain the virus.

The product was sold at 38 Overwaitea Food Group locations, including all four Save-On-Foods stores in Prince George.

  • 100-1600 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza)
  • 555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall)
  • 5232 Domano Boulevard
  • 3885 West Austin Road

The BC CDC believes other products may be affected as well, but the investigation is still on-going.

They advise anyone who may be affected to contact your family doctor immediately so you can try to get a Hepatitis A vaccine.