The Prince George Spruce Kings ended the pre-season on a positive note coming away with a 3-2 victory over the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm on Saturday from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

It would be the visitors who scored first when Noah Walters crashed the crease and banged home a loose puck past netminder Evan DeBrouwer.

The Spruce Kings drew even later in the frame courtesy of Chong Minn Lee who buried a Shawn Kennedy feed making the score 1-1 after 20 minutes.

After a slow start to begin the second, Prince George capitalized on some momentum after a penalty kill when Jarod Hovde finished off a Kennedy feed sliding it past Storm goalie Ethan Slobodzian for a 2-1 lead.

Eighteen year old forward Reid Irwin joined the offensive party with a nice wrap around goal to finish off the middle frame beating an outstretched Zak Wickson who played the final half of the game in place of Slobodzian who started the game for Grande Prairie.

Eric Sorenson made the game interesting in the third period ripping a slap shot past the five hole of DeBrouwer cutting the lead to 3-2.

Prince George outshot the Storm 29-28 overall.

The Chilliwack Chiefs invade the RMCA next Friday and Saturday when they tango with the Spruce Kings.

Puck drop is 7pm both nights.