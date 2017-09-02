The UNBC Timberwolves men’s soccer team continued their solid start to the season earning a hard-fought 2-2 tie against the Trinity Western Spartans.

The Saturday evening set began with Brett Bobier picking up his first of the season in the 30th minute beating TWU goalkeeper Sebastien Colyn.

Leighton Johnson evened the score for the Spartans just before the end of the half beating UNBC netminder Ty Venhola.

UNBC played catch up to begin the second half courtesy of Jacob Low who potted his second marker for a 2-1 Spartans lead.

Owen Stewart preserved the draw for the T-Wolves in the 70th minutes handcuffing Colyn following the shot attempt.

UNBC improves to 1-0-3 on the season and will head to the island next Friday and Saturday when the play the Victoria Vikes.

Canada West scoreboard

Saskatchewan Huskies 2 MacEwan Griffins 1

Lethbridge Pronghorns 1 Alberta Golden Bears 1

Thompson Rivers 3 Victoria Vikes 0

UBC Thunderbirds 2 UBCO Heat 1