The Prince George Cougars are leaving the Red Deer showcase with a pair of wins; the second one coming against the Calgary Hitmen Saturday afternoon, 2-1.

The team relied on third-period heroics to break a 1-1 tie and this time, it was Ethan O’Rourke pouncing on the opportunity near the mid-mark of the frame.

Prince George’s penalty kill also played a big role in the triumph, denying the Hitmen on six of seven man-advantages.

Houston native Josh Maser scored the Cats opening goal six minutes into the contest, getting helpers from Reid Perepeluk and Boston Maxwell.

🚨 GOAL!! 🚨 @joshmaser88 whacks in a rebound from the top of the crease to give the Cougs' a 1-0 lead 6:18! 🍎: Maxwell & Perepeluk #WHL — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) September 2, 2017

Isaiah DiLaura and Taylor Gauthier shared the work between the pipes at the Enmax Centrium, making a total of 30 saves on 31 shots.

The Cougars’ next set of exhibition games will be played at the Langley Events Centre with games against Vancouver, Victoria, and Everett on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.