Local Mounties were involved in a firearms incident Saturday night in the VLA, leading to a possible seizure.

According to reports, nearly a dozen police vehicles arrived at an apartment complex on the corner of Redwood Street and Strathcona Avenue around 8PM.

Prince George RCMP Corporal Raulik says officers arrested one suspect and the public is not at risk.

RCMP also allegedly walked out of the building carrying a guitar case possibly containing the firearms, but nothing has been confirmed.

We will bring more details and information as it comes in.