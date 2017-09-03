The Cariboo Cougars began their pre-season play hosting a four-game exhibition series with the Everett Jr. Silvertips, top affiliate of the WHL club.

After the contest, the Major Midget Cats finished even par with the North American Prospect Hockey League (NAPHL) franchise, 2-2.

Cariboo dropped the first game Friday night by a score of 2-1, before putting up two straight seven-goal performances in Games Two and Three on Saturday.

Final scores were 7-3 and 7-4 respectively, giving the home team a 2-1 series lead.

A big win from the boys tonight taking the 3rd game of the series by a score of 7-4. The final game goes tomorrow at 10am. #defendthenorth pic.twitter.com/6LAvvWqYRl — Cariboo Cougars (@cariboocougars) September 3, 2017

Sunday morning’s finale would favour the Washington visitors at 5-4, with the game-winning goal coming with seven seconds left.

All games were played at the CN Centre.

The Jr. Silvertips are coached by Turner Stevenson, a Prince George native and 2003 Stanley Cup-champion with the New Jersey Devils.