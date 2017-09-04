It was not the typical homecoming for Prince George native and Everett Jr. Silvertips head coach Turner Stevenson.

Instead of taking the leisurely approach to the Labour Day long weekend like most people, Stevenson and his club made the trek to the northern capital and participated in a four game exhibition series against the Cariboo.

The U-18 Silvertips program is in its first season in the North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL) and finished with a 2-2 record against the defending BC Major Midget Hockey League champions, capping off the trip with a 5-4 comeback victory on Sunday morning at CN Centre.

Stevenson says the grueling road trip was centered around giving the kids a valuable experience.

“It’s not really for me, it is for the kids so they can get used to traveling my bus if they want to play junior hockey. It’s a long way to come up here but it’s a lot of fun for me personally to get to see my family and friends but it’s more for these young guys in the experience of playing good hockey up here.”

The ex-NHL player suited up in 644 career games in his pro career with the Montreal Canadians, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.

The highlight of his career came in 2003 when he captured the Stanley Cup with the Devils after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in an epic seven game series.

After his career ended, he joined the Seattle Thunderbirds as an assistant coach for four seasons from 2007-2011.

Stevenson also played for the T-Birds between 1989-1992 playing with an edge along with some scoring punch.

Two years, ago he took over the U-16 program in Everett and made them a contender last season by going 17-4-0-1 in the NAPHL, which is a highly skilled and scouted league attracting the attention of scouts in both the major junior and collegiate ranks.

This year, Stevenson is coaching both programs and wants to put an emphasis on retaining local talent. “We have a lot of new faces and trying to not only get the program going but the whole area in Seattle of trying to keep and retain our kids in the area. In the US, you’re allowed to play wherever you want it’s not like an area team so it’s hard for us to retain players.”

While Stevenson does have a Stanley Cup Ring and a lengthy NHL career on his resume, he does not make a point in referencing those things while mentoring his group.

“It is nice that I played in the NHL and that’s some of the allure to bring kids in here but it’s about them, it’s about teaching them and not about my experiences. It’s not about me anymore, it’s not about what I’ve done, it’s about passing that knowledge and that’s why I don’t include that in my speeches or anything about what I used to do. This is about these kids and trying to get them better.”

He also coaches his 17-year old son Jakob who is a centre for Everett and posted 24 points in 22 games last season for the U-16 program.

The junior Stevenson says his dad’s presence has been very beneficial. “He’s a great role model for one to look up to and I know what to do and stuff and it’s not only me but he also teaches the boys how to play the right way and what to do in strategies and key situations.”

Jakob is also very optimistic about what lies ahead for the Junior Silvertips. “I think we have a really good team this year and I think we have a good shot of winning the league this year too.”

The U-18 Silvertips will begin their season in a few weeks and will play against elite programs like Shattuck St. Mary’s, Pursuit of Excellence and the Dallas Blackhawks Elite.