Springwood Elementary School in Prince George will re-open its doors for the first time since closing in 2010 on Wednesday.

A series of events are planned to help celebrate the occasion including a “Come Check Out Our New Building” session from 5 to 6 pm on Thursday night.

That’s followed by the first Parent Advisory Council meeting on September 13 and the Formal Open House on September 28.

School District Board Chair Tim Bennett says a lot of people worked tirelessly to get the school up and running. “This summer, staff worked really, really hard to make sure that Springwood is ready and on Wednesday it will be welcoming 190 students for their first day of school.”

He adds the school’s opening will help ease the attendance burden other schools were facing.

“The fact that our elementary schools in the Hart were nearing or at capacity and they were projected to continue to grow. The board made the decision that in order to ensure we are compliant with a Supreme Court ruling we had to look at opening up Springwood a bit sooner than I think we originally planned.”

On April 4, SD 57 approved a motion to open the doors of the school once again.

While the announcement was crucial in bringing down capacity numbers, it was met with some concerns from parents who had their kids already enrolled in other schools.

“We had a lot of unknowns and we worked really hard to be able to answer the questions of parents and to respond to concerns and I hope we’ve been able to alleviate some of that anxiety. Parents have the option to apply for a transfer to stay in the school in which they were in and we were able to accommodate most if not all of those transfer requests,” says Bennett.

Upgrades like electrical work, sound systems, and smart board technology installation should be fully complete by the end of this month.