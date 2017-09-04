An updated area restriction for all Crown land near the Elephant Hill wildfire went into effect yesterday and will remain in place until October 31 or until further notice.

The area restriction reaches Horse Lake Road and includes Sheridan Lake and Green Lake.

Area restrictions are put in place to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue efficiently.

A person must not remain in or enter the area without written authorization.

1. Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

2. Travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property not under an evacuation order

3. Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act

4. Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

5. Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

6. Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment on private or leased lands

7. Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on private or leased property.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca