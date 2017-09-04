It wouldn’t be Labour Day in Prince George without a Labour Day March and Celebration at City Hall.

Over 30 unions and community organizations including the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the BC Federation of Labour (BCFED) braved the chilly conditions to take part in Monday’s event.

Event organizer Natalie Fletcher says something of this nature properly recognizes the past efforts that have been made to labour. “We are just celebrating the accomplishments of the labour movement as a whole whether it’s union or non-union just to celebrate workers and the accomplishment we’ve made over the years and that it’s great to make those accomplishments but it’s also really easy to lose some of those benefits as well.”

The second installment of this event was coordinated between the Labour Day Organizing Committee and the North Central Labour Council.

In short, the labour movement is responsible for how we enjoy our work-life balance in Canada.

“Working people built this country and I mean the 8-hour workday, the weekend and all of those things were really strong gains that were fought for in previous generations and we continue to fight for those working conditions,” says Fletcher.

The theme of the 2017 festivities is Labour movement – past, present, future – fighting for the rights of all!

BCFED Secretary-Treasurer Aaron Ekman was the keynote speaker.

Over 2,000 people attended the celebration in 2016.