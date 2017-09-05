The Prince George RCMP would like to remind residents to obey all School Buses and Crossing Guards as students return to class.

“When a bus stops and the red lights are alternating it means you have to stop and both directions must stop and wait for the driver to clear and shut off those lights and the driver won’t do that until the children are completely safe and clear from the bus,” says Cpl. Craig Douglass with the Prince George RCMP.

The fines are steep if you don’t pay attention Douglass says. “Failing to stop for a school bus, the fine has gone up and failing to stop for that school bus is now $368. Failing to stop for a school guard or school patrol is $167.”

While police crews will be at several school zones over the next little bit now that classes have resumed – kids still need to use their common sense with vehicles around. “Our children need to be taught to look both ways even when the school bus is there and maybe they’re all excited but they still need to ensure the traffic stops before they step out in front. They shouldn’t assume that drivers always stop because they don’t – there are reports quite often that drivers failed to listen to those blinking red lights and keep driving.”

Other tips include wearing bright reflective clothing due to the decreasing daylight hours.

Parents and drivers should also be alert with children nearby at crosswalks and intersections.

If you notice a traffic violation, please call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.