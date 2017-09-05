New emergency procedures will be put in place at School District 57 following a comprehensive review last year.

The processes involve various levels of responses to hazards.

The categories and levels of response will help align security measures based on the level of risk presented and to describe the situation.

Parents and Guardians will receive written information regarding the new procedures as children begin class.

The staff has received training and the new guidelines will be reviewed and rehearsed throughout the year.

For more information, you can click here.