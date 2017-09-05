RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Vincent Albert Martin, 39, is wanted for being Unlawfully at Large, after breaking curfew at his Prince George residence on August 21st, 2017.

Martin has an extensive criminal record that includes incidents in Prince George and the Vancouver area. He should be considered violent.

Martin is described as:

Male of mixed race

6’0″

205 lbs

Black hair (balding)

Brown eyes

Mustache & beard (possibly has goatee)

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now