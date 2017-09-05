A former Prince George man is being identified in a homicide investigation by the West Kelowna RCMP.

Social media circulation is confirming Joel Pennell as the man killed in a shooting on Friday night.

In a statement early Tuesday morning, Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey says the incident was believed to be targeted.

“RCMP are interested in any information the public may be able to offer with respect to a possible suspect vehicle related to this shooting. The vehicle has been described to police as a white four door Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Jetta.”

Mounties also say the 27-year-old lived a “high-risk” lifestyle and was well known to police.

He also owned a skateboarding business in Kelowna called Traphouse.

Pennell graduated from College Heights Secondary in 2008, and also studied at the College of New Caledonia (CNC).