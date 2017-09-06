Reactions continue to come in regarding Greyhound Canada’s recent application to discontinue some routes in Northern British Columbia.

On Tuesday, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena expressed some thoughts and opinions of the application made by the transportation company.

“Our government is working hard for people in Northern B.C. and we know that good, affordable transportation is vital for healthy communities and essential to strong economic development.” says Trevena. “That’s why I’m deeply concerned by Greyhound’s application to reduce service between several communities in the North.”

Shirley Bond, Prince George – Valemount MLA, is urging Trevena to let the voices of Northern British Columbians be heard, prior a decision being made by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

“I have asked the minister to consider sitting down with Greyhound to, having a conversation, getting a better understanding of what the challenges are; and trying to find a way to reflect the views Northern British Columbians have…” She explains. “We need to stand up and let Greyhound know that this is an important transportation option.”

In late August, Greyhound applied to PTB to discontinue service along all of Highway 16, as well as routes north of Prince George to Dawson Creek and Whitehorse. The application also covers the Victoria to Nanaimo route on Vancouver Island.

Ridership on the affected routes has dropped 50% since 2010. Provincially, Greyhound claims ridership has dropped 46% in the same period.