The Prince George Spruce Kings announced their leadership core for the upcoming BCHL season.

Kyle Johnson has been named Team Captain.

Jarod Hovde and Ben Brar will be Assistant Captains.

Ben Poisson and Chays Ruddy will split the third Assistant Captain position.

Johnson, Hovde, Brar, Poisson, Ruddy and the rest of their Spruce Kings teammates begin the BCHL regular season this Friday and Saturday, with their home opener weekend versus the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Game time both nights is 7:00 pm at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.