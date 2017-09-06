Undergraduate students at UNBC are playing slightly less in tuition fees than their provincial counterparts.

“UNBC last year at the board meeting approved a 2% increase in tuition fees and that results in tuition for a domestic student of roughly $5,200 for two semesters,” says Dan Ryan, VP academics, and provost.

The provincial average for a full-time undergrad is slightly higher at $5,635.

In Canada, the average tuition for a full-time student enrolled in an undergrad program is $6,571.

School is also back in session for international students at UNBC.

When comparing fees for that demographic, the bill is much higher Ryan says.

“So an international undergraduate would pay roughly about $18,000 in tuition fees and the rationale for that is coming from another country – the government from that country hasn’t supported UNBC in providing some of that the funding to support the teaching of those students.”

In BC, the average tuition for an international undergraduate is substantially higher at $23,331.

Anyone enrolled in a graduate program in BC pays an average of $8,313.

Here is the per semester breakdown for full-time graduate studies at UNBC by program:

Basic Graduate Tuition (for both Master’s and PhD programs) = $1,616.24

Master of Social Work = $1,892.55

Master of Education = $2,207.97

Master of Arts in Disability Management = $2,050.26

Master of Science in Community Health = $2,050.26

Master of Science in Nursing = $2,050.26

Master of Engineering in Integrated Wood Design = $7,017.60

Special Education Graduate Certificate = $2,272.92

Masters of Business Administration, per semester tuition, is $7,460.25 for domestic students and $8,579.28 for international students at UNBC.