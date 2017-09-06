It has now been two months since the wildfire crisis began in BC.

The current situation stands at 158 blazes, with only three new ones starting on Tuesday.

BC Wildfire Service Chief Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says since April 1st, we’ve reached 1,212 total fires, burning an estimated 1.15 million hectares.

“There’s 3,800 front-line firefighters and support staff, including 600 personnel from out-of-province, 1667 contractors, and 182 aircraft flying throughout the province right now in support of our ground crews.”

He says the weather forecast is also expected to show no impact in the days ahead.

Skrepnek believes no much rain is being predicted given the majority of areas experiencing hot and dry trends.

“We are suspecting a good chance of showers in the central and southern parts of the province bringing in moist air from the south. Now it is looking like scattered showers, but potentially isolated, and certainly not uniform across the entire area.”

To date, suppression efforts have cost the province nearly $474 million.