Premier John Horgan at the 2017 First Nations Leaders' Gathering in Vancouver | John Horgan/Twitter

The BC government began its gathering with First Nations leaders on Wednesday in Vancouver.

At a news conference, Premier John Horgan calls the meetings a pivotal moment for BC in terms of heading towards reconciliation.

Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Terry Teegee says there’s a good sense of optimism among other groups.

“There has been an acknowledgment of title, and also recognizing that many First Nations out there have titles. I think there really is a sense of change on a lot of issues that have been plaguing First Nations for far too long.”

A/Regional Chief Maureen Chapman meets with Premier Horgan, Minister Fraser & Minister James. Advocating for BC First Nations. #FNLG2017 pic.twitter.com/W4IAsMexUs — BCAFN (@BCAFN) September 6, 2017

Teegee hopes the topic of land development will be a priority in these talks.

More specifically, being included in any final decision.

“And also being involved In regards to benefiting many of those developments; being more involved in the economy can be seen as an opportunity to alleviate many of the issues.”

He says this could benefit a social change in local communities.

The meetings will discuss extensively about the United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).