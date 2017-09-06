The BC government began its gathering with First Nations leaders on Wednesday in Vancouver.
At a news conference, Premier John Horgan calls the meetings a pivotal moment for BC in terms of heading towards reconciliation.
Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Terry Teegee says there’s a good sense of optimism among other groups.
“There has been an acknowledgment of title, and also recognizing that many First Nations out there have titles. I think there really is a sense of change on a lot of issues that have been plaguing First Nations for far too long.”
A/Regional Chief Maureen Chapman meets with Premier Horgan, Minister Fraser & Minister James. Advocating for BC First Nations. #FNLG2017
September 6, 2017
Teegee hopes the topic of land development will be a priority in these talks.
More specifically, being included in any final decision.
“And also being involved In regards to benefiting many of those developments; being more involved in the economy can be seen as an opportunity to alleviate many of the issues.”
He says this could benefit a social change in local communities.
The meetings will discuss extensively about the United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
The B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders' Gathering begins. I look forward to the meetings we will have over these two days. #FNLG2017
September 6, 2017