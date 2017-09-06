A business in downtown Quesnel suffered extensive damage on Wednesday after it was struck by a vehicle.

“At about 12:45 today in the 200 block of Reid Street police attended to a single vehicle collision,” says RCMP Sergeant Chris Riddle.

“The vehicle struck the building, went through the building through the front glass window, and caused considerable damage inside.”

Riddle says the driver was the lone occupant in the small SUV.

“That occupant was accessed by BC Ambulance and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There is substantial damage to the building as well as the items inside and the investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.”

Riddle says driver error or a mechanical failure have not been ruled out.

Willis Harper is the business that was struck and this is the third time in a year a Reid Street business has been hit by a vehicle.

ABC Communications was on the receiving end the previous two times.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now