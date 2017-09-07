A local bike registration in Prince George got a much-needed boost thanks to a partnership between the local RCMP and AiMHi.

The partnership is aimed at returning stolen bikes to their owners.

Another step will be taken if the rightful owner isn’t found. “Any bikes that we recover that are unable to go back to their owner will go to AiMHi and then they will fix them up and sell them,” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, Prince George RCMP.

AiMHi has registered over 200 bikes so far in 2017 and all of them have been signed up to the 529 Garage app.

“Every bike that they get before they put it on sale, they’re registering it and then putting them up for sale. When they are sold they transfer the registration to whoever is buying the bike – as an added bonus when you get a bike from AiMHi, your bike is now registered,” says Douglass.

AiMHi will be hosting their final bike sale on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Kerry Street office.