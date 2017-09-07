The Order to Restrict Access for the fires south of Vanderhoof has been rescinded by the BC Wildfire Service.

The announcement came into effect at noon on Thursday due to decreased fire activity and progress made by fire crews.

Residents can now use the areas around:

all roads accessed by the Kluskus Lavoie Forest Service Road (Gold Road) beyond the 13-kilometre mark;

all roads accessed by the Kluskus Forest Service Road beyond the 77-kilometre mark; and

all roads accessed by the Kluskus 500 Road beyond the 28-kilometre mark (528 sign) just west of the Kenny Dam.

Prince George Fire Centre Information Offcier Amanda Reynolds says any returning residents should still be aware of working crews.

“Be cautious and just be aware in that you are in a work area. At this point, there’s no fire behavior in the areas, just crews to doing mop-up and patrol, just ensuring that the fire is completely cold.”

A map of the area is available by clicking here.

Information regarding the evacuation alert related to these fires can be found on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s website: www.rdbn.bc.ca

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now