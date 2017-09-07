Local Mounties are seeking a 21-year-old man wanted on probation charges, and are reaching to the public for help.

Cuyler Aubichon is wanted on six counts of breaching his conditions allegedly occurring in May and June and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

According to police, the Prince George resident is considered to be violent and should not be approached.

He is described as:

First Nations

5’10”

194 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo on right forearm

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.