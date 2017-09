The Prince George Community Foundation has selected five local residents as it’s 2017 Citizens of the Year

Recipients include Selen Alpay, Harold Hartshorne, Husband-wife duo Ron & Dee Neukomm and Shawn Rice.

“This shows what Prince George can do and how great of a community we are. I’m hoping that lot more of the younger generation can step forward and do some volunteering in the future.” -Shawn Rice, Honouree

They’ll be formally recognized at a Coast Inn gala on October 12th.