The Plateau wildfire, burning about 60 kilometres west of Quesnel and northwest of Williams Lake, is still massive at just under 521 thousand hectares in size.

Max Birkner is the Fire Information Officer in charge of the northern portion of that fire.

“For the last few days the fire has been fairly quiet in the area of Nazko. It has been fairly quiet and we have over a hundred firefighters working in that area, essentially strengthening the guards, and widening the control lines.”

Birkner says there are now pretty hefty guards near Nazko as well as down in the southern portions of that fire and in upper Kluskus.

The Kluskoil Lake fire, about 110 kilometres northwest of Quesnel, is now estimated at 21, 870 hectares.

“It’s been fairly hot there in the fire even though we did get quite a bit of precipitation a couple of days ago. They have some strong guards in place on the northeastern and southeastern corners and they are working to continue strengthening those.”

Birkner says the strategy right now on both fires is to continue to soak the lines and to continue to look for hot spots within the perimeter.