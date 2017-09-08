The unemployment rate in Prince George during the month of August was 5.9%.

That’s down from the August 2016 rate of 6.6%.

More people found themselves with a job last month says Stats Canada analyst Vince Ferrao.

“We have employment at 49,200 people, a year ago we had 48,000 people employed so it is up slightly. The increase was in full-time employment.”

On a regional basis, the Prince George-Cariboo area did quite well. “A year ago we had 79,800 people and in the 12 months since then we have 82,800 so it’s up about 3,000 people,” says Ferrao.

The unemployment rate for the region is 6.5%.

That’s down from the same time last year at 7.2%.

In BC, the province continued to boast the second lowest jobless rate in all of Canada.

Ferrao says the job sector continues to see a healthy amount of growth. “There are 92,000 more people working in BC over the past 12 months – the unemployment rate is down to 5.1% as it was 5.5% a year ago.”

Manitoba continues to have the lowest jobless rate in the country at 4.9%.

The national unemployment rate is over a point higher at 6.2%.